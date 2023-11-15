WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Believes CM Punk Isn't Necessary for Survivor Series, Open to 2024 Return Possibility

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2023

During his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff commented on the rumors of CM Punk potentially returning to WWE:

“I still think it’s a remote possibility. I’ve never come out and said, ‘There’s no way it’ll ever happen.’ I know better than that, for crying out loud. I’ve been involved in too many things that everybody thought would never happen. But I do feel that it’s extremely remote. One, just because logically, WWE doesn’t need him. Their business is strong. They’re selling out everywhere they go for TV. Their finances, each time they present them, they’re records. So I don’t know where the need would be. I certainly don’t believe it would be in Chicago this weekend. I just don’t. Because there’s definitely no need there. The tickets are already sold out. Why do it? Obviously, there’s a much bigger audience than just that audience in Chicago, but again, I’ll go back to what I stated. They don’t really need him. WWE doesn’t need it.

Now, Royal Rumble? Going into WrestleMania, I could buy that as a possibility because it makes sense, even though they don’t need Punk by any stretch of the imagination. There is absolutely zero need for him. However, getting that surge of momentum and that reaction that you know he would get, especially because of the nature of Royal Rumble, it’s just built for that kind of thing. The buzz going into WrestleMania, that’s a period of time when you want every bit of buzz you can get. I could see that happening. But I just don’t see it happening in Chicago. Now watch, it’ll fucking happen in Chicago.”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #cm punk #eric bischoff

