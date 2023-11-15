TNA Wrestling Star on Temporary Hiatus from the Company

TNA Wrestling's upcoming rebranding in January, marked by the Hard to Kill pay-per-view event, will occur without one of its marquee talents.

Mickie James, a veteran in the wrestling world with significant stints in WWE and Impact Wrestling, has been a part of Impact Wrestling in recent times, following her exit from WWE during the pandemic era.

Her accolades include being a five-time WWE Women’s Champion, a WWE Divas Champion, and a five-time Impact Knockouts Champion. Her last match for the company was a challenge against Trinity for the Knockouts Title at Bound for Glory last month.

It has been observed by many that James is no longer listed as an active wrestler on the company’s website roster.

According to Pwinsider, the relationship between James and the company is still positive. The report indicates that James is on what is being termed as "a break" from the company, with the possibility of her returning "at any time."