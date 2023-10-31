Eric Bischoff Expresses Skepticism About IMPACT Wrestling's Return to TNA Branding

Eric Bischoff is throwing cold water on the anticipation surrounding IMPACT Wrestling's planned name change back to TNA Wrestling. This announcement was made at the Bound For Glory event, with the switch slated for January 2024.

The name TNA (Total Nonstop Action) was synonymous with the wrestling promotion from 2002 to 2017, a period that many consider its peak years. IMPACT Wrestling's President Scott D’Amore recently roused fans by declaring that TNA is poised for a "second golden age."

Despite positive reactions from the wrestling community online, Bischoff, a seasoned industry veteran, remains skeptical. Speaking on his podcast, Strictly Business, he said, “There is an argument to be made, I’m not sure I buy into it 100% in this case, but an argument to be made about tapping into nostalgia.”

Taking his point further, Bischoff expressed reservations about the name change having any significant bearing if the quality of the wrestling product remains unchanged. “I just don’t think that TNA brand had enough value ever, so that bringing it back is going to have any kind of — no pun intended — impact,” Bischoff added. “Unless the product changes and there’s significant change in the presentation, it’s just changing the name of the show and I don’t think that’s gonna matter one bit.”