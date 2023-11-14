WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Spoilers Heading Into Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2023

WWE has scheduled a break for its talent and crew during Thanksgiving week. Consequently, they are recording next week's NXT episode this Tuesday, following tonight's broadcast in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's NXT lineup, as confirmed by the company, includes NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U taking on Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, Roxanne Perez versus Lash Legend, and Trick Williams battling Joe Coffey in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. The show will also feature Supernova Sessions with Alpha Academy as guests, and a match between OTM and Brawling Brutes.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, tonight's NXT episode will be taped an hour before its scheduled broadcast on the USA Network due to the double taping. The NXT Tag Team Championship match is expected to kick off the show. Additionally, Carmelo Hayes is slated to accompany Williams ringside, continuing their storyline.

While Indus Sher is currently at the Performance Center, their participation in tonight's show remains uncertain. Chad Gable is also scheduled for a segment on Supernova Sessions, with indications that this appearance will lead to a future Heritage Cup match.

