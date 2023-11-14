Spoilers Heading Into Tonight's WWE NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE has scheduled a break for its talent and crew during Thanksgiving week. Consequently, they are recording next week's NXT episode this Tuesday, following tonight's broadcast in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's NXT lineup, as confirmed by the company, includes NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U taking on Tony D’Angelo & Stacks, Roxanne Perez versus Lash Legend, and Trick Williams battling Joe Coffey in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches. The show will also feature Supernova Sessions with Alpha Academy as guests, and a match between OTM and Brawling Brutes.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, tonight's NXT episode will be taped an hour before its scheduled broadcast on the USA Network due to the double taping. The NXT Tag Team Championship match is expected to kick off the show. Additionally, Carmelo Hayes is slated to accompany Williams ringside, continuing their storyline.

While Indus Sher is currently at the Performance Center, their participation in tonight's show remains uncertain. Chad Gable is also scheduled for a segment on Supernova Sessions, with indications that this appearance will lead to a future Heritage Cup match.