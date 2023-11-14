WWE NXT Tonight: Championship Bout, Iron Survivor Challenge Progresses, and More

WWE NXT takes center stage tonight with an action-packed lineup, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Five electrifying matches are set to unfold, including two crucial Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers and a captivating NXT Tag Team Championship clash.

The NXT Tag Team Champions, Chase U, will put their titles on the line against the formidable duo of Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. The stakes are high as both teams vie for dominance in the NXT tag team division.

In the Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers, Roxanne Perez faces off against the imposing Lash Legend, while Trick Williams goes head-to-head with the formidable Joe Coffey. These intense matchups will determine who advances to the Iron Survivor Challenge, a grueling test of endurance and skill.

The evening will be further energized by the Supernova Sessions, featuring special guests Alpha Academy, as well as an OTM vs. Brawling Brutes clash and a captivating showdown between Wes Lee and Baron Corbin.

Meanwhile, NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria has received a captivating invitation to a Warriors Tea Ceremony hosted by the enigmatic Xia Li. The purpose of this gathering remains shrouded in mystery, adding an intriguing element to tonight's events.