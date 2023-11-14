Kevin Nash Discusses the Planning Behind Royal Rumble Matches

In a recent episode of "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his experiences regarding the planning of battle royal and Royal Rumble matches in WWE.

Kevin Nash discussed the extent to which battle royal and Royal Rumble matches are pre-arranged: “I remember the one in Providence where I threw out all the people. You walked in, and there was a f****ing blackboard which showed when you came in and who was in the ring, and then they would have next to your name who you would come in and eliminate. For me, it was everybody.”

Regarding his participation in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, Nash said: “I remember when I came back [to WWE] and Reigns was gonna go over. The agent, I won’t bury him, but he was a…I would say, never above f*ing mid card guy that laid this f**ing thing out. And I’m going like, ‘Uhh.’ And Roman’s like spearing guys, which is basically — Like, this guy’s laying it out, and I’m watching it in my mind going, ‘You know he has to have a runway to do this and, you’re basically cutting this…'”

Nash summed up his feelings about battle royals with a succinct: “F***ing brutal.”