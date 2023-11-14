WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has successfully undergone knee surgery, as confirmed through his recent Instagram post. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Alabama. In his post, Mysterio hinted at a future confrontation, stating, "payback on Santos Escobar is on the horizon!"

This statement references the unexpected attack by Escobar during the November 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The incident occurred after Carlito accused Escobar of being responsible for Mysterio's loss of the United States Championship to Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. Escobar, a member of the LWO, reacted vehemently to this accusation, expressing his admiration for Mysterio in a conflicted tone as he attacked him, saying, “I love you, you were my hero, you made me do this.”

While Mysterio has not specified when he will return to the ring, it is clear that his recovery from this surgery will sideline him for the remainder of 2023.

WNS extends its best wishes to Rey Mysterio.

Michael Cole Subtlety References AEW on WWE RAW

During the November 14th episode of WWE Raw, commentator Michael Cole took a subtle dig at rival promotion AEW. As Cody Rhodes made his ent [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 14, 2023 01:36PM


