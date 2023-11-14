WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Cole Subtlety References AEW on WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2023

During the November 14th episode of WWE Raw, commentator Michael Cole took a subtle dig at rival promotion AEW.

As Cody Rhodes made his entrance for the main event tag team championship match, Cole remarked on Rhodes' history in the Capital One Arena, mentioning his first SmackDown match in the venue and alluding to "some other stuff."

It's widely assumed that Cole's vague reference to "other stuff" was a nod to Rhodes' appearance on the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite, which took place in the same arena back in October 2019. This subtle jab highlights the ongoing rivalry between WWE and AEW, the two major players in the professional wrestling landscape.

Tags: #wwe #aew #michael cole

