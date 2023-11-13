Kevin Nash Reveals Initial Dislike for Seth Freakin' Rollins Character

Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver discussed Seth Rollins' character and compared him to Ric Flair on the latest episode of their podcast, "Kliq This."

Nash admitted that he wasn't a fan of Rollins' "Seth Freakin' Rollins" character, but he's changed his mind in recent months. "I didn't like the fu**ing Seth Freakin' Rollins character for like, quite a while and then I just realized like in the last maybe two months that he's kind of like the modern day Macho," Nash said.

Nash compared Rollins' glasses and working style to Flair's. "He has that kind of glasses, and I mean, he just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, he would be kind of like Seth, plus he can work his fuing ass off. He's really fuing good," Nash said.

Nash continued to praise Rollins' work ethic. "He's really fu**ing good," Nash said. "They showed some highlights of the match from the Crown Jewel, and they had some pretty, even in the match he had on RAW, he wrestled Sami and they had some, like, just false finishes that were just, you thought it was it. One was just Sami hooked him and kind of gave him like a powerbomb, but like Rollins had, his right arm was loose, and instead of like, the big kick, he was just able to just kind of roll out. I just thought it was a good piece of business there."