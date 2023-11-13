WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Brock Lesnar's Anticipated WWE Return Date

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2023

Brock Lesnar, one of WWE's most dominant superstars, is reportedly set to make his return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble. This news comes after Lesnar's extended absence from WWE programming following his match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam earlier this year.

According to wrestling insider Dave Meltzer, Lesnar is expected to enter the Royal Rumble, the annual 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal that determines the number one contender for a world championship. However, it is unclear whether Lesnar will appear on WWE television before the event or if he will make a surprise entrance during the Royal Rumble itself.

Regardless of the timing of his return, Lesnar's presence at the Royal Rumble is sure to be a major draw for WWE fans.

