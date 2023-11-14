WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Set to Compete in WWE WarGames 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2023

Randy Orton Set to Compete in WWE WarGames 2023

After months of fervent anticipation, Randy Orton is set to make a spectacular comeback to WWE, joining forces with a formidable team to take on The Judgment Day at Survivor Series' WarGames. The Viper has been sidelined since May 2022, undergoing back surgery during his hiatus from the ring.

Dave Meltzer corroborated earlier reports on Wrestling Observer Radio, confirming Randy Orton as the fifth member of the team battling The Judgment Day:

"It's five-on-five, and it will include Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. Although it has been reported elsewhere, I received confirmation a few days ago. Randy Orton will be participating in WarGames."

[...] That has always been the plan for Orton's return."

Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #randy orton

