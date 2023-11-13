WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch to be Sentenced for DUI Causing Death

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is set to be sentenced on November 27th after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from a fatal traffic accident that occurred in March 2022. Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes Benz when her vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento, which was stopped at a red light. The Kia Sorento then crashed into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light. The driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch, 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was determined to be 0.280 (g/100mL) – 3 ½ times the lawful blood-alcohol limit while operating a motor vehicle. She faces up to 25 years in prison.
Sytch has a long history of legal troubles, including multiple arrests for DUI. In 2019, she was sentenced to 33 months in prison for violating probation on a DUI charge. She was released from prison in February 2021, but was arrested again just a month later for DUI.
Sytch’s sentencing is scheduled to take place at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, Florida.
