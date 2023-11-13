WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Undertaker Offers Candid Take on His WWE Survivor Series Retirement Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2023

The Undertaker Offers Candid Take on His WWE Survivor Series Retirement Event

The Undertaker was not happy with how his retirement ceremony played out. He wanted to say the word "retirement" but Vince McMahon wouldn't let him. He was also not happy with the lack of a crowd due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. He said it was a "yuck" moment.

The Undertaker wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 36, defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. With the match done and dusted, Styles and the Good Brothers dead (kind of) and buried, ‘Taker rode off into the night on his signature motorbike. While this seemed like goodbye, the legend would return at Survivor Series to give a final farewell during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker said he wasn’t really happy with how it played out, revealing that McMahon wouldn’t allow him to reference “retirement.”

“In November, that was one of those times where Vince and I butted heads. My retirement. He wouldn’t let me say retirement. ‘It’s time for the Undertaker to rest in peace.’ In full character. I have these guys, all in the ring, but I’m going to be in my full character. It was like, yuck.’ It was a way, it was still during COVID, it was not good. I honestly don’t think he was completely convinced at that point that I was done. I don’t think anybody was, really. There are still people out there that think I have one more,”

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #undertaker #six feet under #survivor series

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84885/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π