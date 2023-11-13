The Undertaker Offers Candid Take on His WWE Survivor Series Retirement Event

The Undertaker was not happy with how his retirement ceremony played out. He wanted to say the word "retirement" but Vince McMahon wouldn't let him. He was also not happy with the lack of a crowd due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. He said it was a "yuck" moment.

The Undertaker wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 36, defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. With the match done and dusted, Styles and the Good Brothers dead (kind of) and buried, ‘Taker rode off into the night on his signature motorbike. While this seemed like goodbye, the legend would return at Survivor Series to give a final farewell during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, Undertaker said he wasn’t really happy with how it played out, revealing that McMahon wouldn’t allow him to reference “retirement.”

“In November, that was one of those times where Vince and I butted heads. My retirement. He wouldn’t let me say retirement. ‘It’s time for the Undertaker to rest in peace.’ In full character. I have these guys, all in the ring, but I’m going to be in my full character. It was like, yuck.’ It was a way, it was still during COVID, it was not good. I honestly don’t think he was completely convinced at that point that I was done. I don’t think anybody was, really. There are still people out there that think I have one more,”