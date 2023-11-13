WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Adds New Match to Tuesday's NXT Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 13, 2023

WWE has added a new match to the lineup for Tuesday's episode of NXT, featuring a singles clash between Wes Lee and Baron Corbin. The bout comes after a heated backstage confrontation between the two last week, where they exchanged verbal jabs.

This addition further bolsters an already stacked NXT card, which includes:

- NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

- Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

- Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches

- Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy

- OTM vs. Brawling Brutes

The Undertaker Offers Candid Take on His WWE Survivor Series Retirement Event

The Undertaker was not happy with how his retirement ceremony played out. He wanted to say the word "retirement" but Vince McMahon wouldn't [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 13, 2023 04:12PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

