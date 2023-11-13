WWE Adds New Match to Tuesday's NXT Lineup

WWE has added a new match to the lineup for Tuesday's episode of NXT, featuring a singles clash between Wes Lee and Baron Corbin. The bout comes after a heated backstage confrontation between the two last week, where they exchanged verbal jabs.

This addition further bolsters an already stacked NXT card, which includes:

- NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U vs. Tony D'Angelo & Stacks

- Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend

- Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey in Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches

- Supernova Sessions with guests Alpha Academy

- OTM vs. Brawling Brutes