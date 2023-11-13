Cody Rhodes Predicts a Bright Future for Damian Priest

In an interview with Gabby AF, Cody Rhodes praised Damian Priest and said that he sees big things in the future for the superstar. Rhodes and Priest faced off at Crown Jewel earlier this month and Rhodes said that he was impressed with how much Priest had improved since they last wrestled. He also said that Priest has a bright future ahead of him, both with and without the Money in the Bank briefcase.

"Going into the match, I feel like I want to give credit, I know you referred to him as annoying, and there’s love/hate, I want credit to Damian Priest. Not for anything he’s done recently. I want to give him credit because I wrestled him at Ring of Honor during the Ring of Honor renaissance that me and Matt and Nick, and we had Roland there, and he’s a completely different individual. To me, that’s a sign of a true pro is, are you better tomorrow than you were today? Fans aren’t always the most patient, but then also they’re the most loyal. So as long as you continue to improve, you can attach to them at some point. I feel like he has a very large future, not just because the briefcase is in hand, but just looking back at what he did with Bad Bunny at Backlash as well, I feel like he has a large future. Across from me, not gonna happen. But he’s definitely a big player for WWE."