Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

Matt Cardona Reflects on WWE Tenure, Admits Not Being Proactive in Self-Promotion

Matt Cardona reflected on his WWE tenure, acknowledging his own role in how his career unfolded. Known as Zack Ryder during his WWE days, Cardona discussed on the Swerve City Podcast his realization that his lack of initiative in self-promotion to WWE's higher-ups may have impacted his success.

Cardona expressed accountability for his situation, stating, “All the blame of that situation is on myself,”. He emphasized his desire not to be perceived as someone who blames others, saying, “I never want to be someone who [says], ‘They held me down.’ Or, ‘They buried’ … I never wanted to be that guy." He admitted that he could have been more assertive with Vince McMahon about his achievements and popularity, but chose not to, reflecting, “When I look back, could I have gone to Vince McMahon and said, ‘Hey Vince, like I’m one of the top merch sellers, I’m busting my ass, I’m over as f**k. Why is this happening?’ I could have. But I didn’t.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
