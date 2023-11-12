WWE Main Roster Superstar Works NXT Live Event

A WWE main roster Superstar made a surprise appearance at the NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, November 11.
The event, which was not broadcast, took place at the Engelwood Neighbourhood Center and showcased several high-profile wrestlers. Among them was Xia Li from Raw, who made a comeback to NXT, teaming up with Kiana James for the night.
The duo competed against Karmen Petrovic and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyra, emerging victorious in the end.
Currently, on WWE Raw, Li is embroiled in a storyline with Becky Lynch. She recently attacked Lynch before the WWE Women’s World Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal on the latest Raw episode, aired on November 6. This led to general manager Adam Pearce excluding her from the match.
Moreover, recent developments on NXT TV suggest that Li might be gearing up to challenge Valkyria for the NXT Championship.
#NXTOrlando From opponents to partners, @karmen_wwe teams up with @Real_Valkyria to get some revenge on @XiaWWE. @kianajames_wwe rounds out the tag match. pic.twitter.com/IFoaOEo4WP— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) November 12, 2023
⚡ WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Week's Major Event Lineup, Featuring WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver Dates
WWE has released an official statement detailing the lineup for WrestleMania 40 week. This schedule encompasses the dates for the esteemed H [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2023 06:32PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com