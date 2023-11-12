WWE Main Roster Superstar Works NXT Live Event

A WWE main roster Superstar made a surprise appearance at the NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, November 11.

The event, which was not broadcast, took place at the Engelwood Neighbourhood Center and showcased several high-profile wrestlers. Among them was Xia Li from Raw, who made a comeback to NXT, teaming up with Kiana James for the night.

The duo competed against Karmen Petrovic and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyra, emerging victorious in the end.

Currently, on WWE Raw, Li is embroiled in a storyline with Becky Lynch. She recently attacked Lynch before the WWE Women’s World Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal on the latest Raw episode, aired on November 6. This led to general manager Adam Pearce excluding her from the match.

Moreover, recent developments on NXT TV suggest that Li might be gearing up to challenge Valkyria for the NXT Championship.