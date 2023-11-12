WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Main Roster Superstar Works NXT Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

WWE Main Roster Superstar Works NXT Live Event

A WWE main roster Superstar made a surprise appearance at the NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, November 11.

The event, which was not broadcast, took place at the Engelwood Neighbourhood Center and showcased several high-profile wrestlers. Among them was Xia Li from Raw, who made a comeback to NXT, teaming up with Kiana James for the night.

The duo competed against Karmen Petrovic and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyra, emerging victorious in the end.

Currently, on WWE Raw, Li is embroiled in a storyline with Becky Lynch. She recently attacked Lynch before the WWE Women’s World Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal on the latest Raw episode, aired on November 6. This led to general manager Adam Pearce excluding her from the match.

Moreover, recent developments on NXT TV suggest that Li might be gearing up to challenge Valkyria for the NXT Championship.

WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Week's Major Event Lineup, Featuring WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver Dates

WWE has released an official statement detailing the lineup for WrestleMania 40 week. This schedule encompasses the dates for the esteemed H [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 08, 2023 06:32PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #xia li

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84867/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π