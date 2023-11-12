WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Results From Johnson City, TN (11/11/23)

Nov 12, 2023

Saturday’s WWE Live event results from Johnson City, TN at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

 
WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Sami Zayn

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso

LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller

Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz

Jey Uso defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre

