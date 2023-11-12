WWE Live Results From Johnson City, TN (11/11/23)

Saturday’s WWE Live event results from Johnson City, TN at the Freedom Hall Civic Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Sami Zayn
Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark
Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso
LA Knight defeated Grayson Waller
Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz
Jey Uso defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match
WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a triple threat
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre
