WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/11/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

Saturday’s WWE NXT house show results from Orlando, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

Gigi Dolin defeated Arianna Grace

Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer debut in a tag team match

Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Dante Chen & Boa and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe and Trey Bearhill in a triple threat

Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osbourne

Lola Vice defeated Jade Gentile

Xia Li & Kiana James defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Karmen Petrovic

Trick Williams, Gable Steveson & Josh Briggs defeated Baron Corbin & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Eric Bischoff Expresses Surprise Over USA Network's Decision to Let Go of WWE NXT

During the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Eric Bischoff discussed WWE NXT's move from The USA Network to The CW Network in 2024, Nic [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 12, 2023 08:45AM


