WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/11/23)

Saturday’s WWE NXT house show results from Orlando, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Gigi Dolin defeated Arianna Grace
Tylynn Register and Anna Keefer debut in a tag team match
Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade, Dante Chen & Boa and Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.
Bron Breakker defeated Eddy Thorpe and Trey Bearhill in a triple threat
Javier Bernal defeated Riley Osbourne
Lola Vice defeated Jade Gentile
Xia Li & Kiana James defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Karmen Petrovic
Trick Williams, Gable Steveson & Josh Briggs defeated Baron Corbin & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
⚡ Eric Bischoff Expresses Surprise Over USA Network's Decision to Let Go of WWE NXT
During the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Eric Bischoff discussed WWE NXT's move from The USA Network to The CW Network in 2024, Nic [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 12, 2023 08:45AM
