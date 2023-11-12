Eric Bischoff Expresses Surprise Over USA Network's Decision to Let Go of WWE NXT

During the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Eric Bischoff discussed WWE NXT's move from The USA Network to The CW Network in 2024, Nick Khan's recent remarks, and more.

Regarding the announcement of the network change, Bischoff expressed his initial surprise:

“Surprise. To be honest, I was surprised that USA would let it go. I was a little surprised that WWE would move their program over to CW, but after learning more from. Our guest who’s coming up and reading a little bit more. It all started to make a great deal more sense. And Mike Johnson, the man who broke the news, is probably going to do an in-depth job of explaining why and how. And we’ll all discuss what the future could possibly look like as a result.”

Bischoff also shared his thoughts on Nick Khan's portrayal of WWE as a sport:

“I don’t think it’s a change in perception. I think it’s a sales tactic. It’s marketing, it’s branding. It’s creating a perception in order to control your reality. It’s not sports, folks. You can’t bet on it. It is scripted entertainment that looks like sports. But I think the connection that I heard is because I know you love looking at professional wrestling as a sport. But it’s not sports. It’s scripted, live-action entertainment. But the two words that coincided in all of those references that I’m sure everybody wants to believe that it’s a sport in terms of the business. We all know what professional wrestling is, but to throw it into the same bucket as the NFL, ACC, and NASCAR is great from an advertising or marketing perspective to would-be advertisers. Live. It’s live. It’s not sports, it’s not live sports. It’s just live. And the value of professional wrestling is that it has a loyal, very loyal audience. I would argue, in some cases, more loyal than some sports because it is almost loyal to the point of obsessive compulsiveness. It’s got a large, loyal audience that wants to see it live. Not one of them thinks it’s a sport, nor do any advertisers that know what they’re doing. Think of it as a sport, but they do recognize that it’s live and it’s action, and there’s a sports-based audience that are going to be attracted to it. There is a lot of crossover, but it’s not sports. It’s a rub. It’s no different than putting the mid-card talent that nobody really knows and is trying to break through, and you see a lot of potential and then throwing them in the ring with The Undertaker. It’s a rub. That’s all it is. It’s not a sport. Nick Khan, it’s a freaking rub.”