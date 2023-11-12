WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Gives Shout Out To Dominik Mysterio in Surprise UFC 295 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

Logan Paul Gives Shout Out To Dominik Mysterio in Surprise UFC 295 Appearance

Logan Paul is making his presence known in various arenas.

This past Saturday, the WWE United States Champion was spotted on-camera during the UFC 295 pay-per-view event, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the event, Paul was seen in the audience, identified as an "Influencer, Boxer & Professional Wrestler." He was holding his WWE United States Championship and displaying his phone screen, which had the message, "SHOUT OUT DOMINIK MYSTERIO."

A photo capturing Logan Paul's cameo appearance at UFC 295 can be seen in the embedded post below.

Tags: #wwe #logan paul #ufc #dominik mysterio

