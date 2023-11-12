Logan Paul Gives Shout Out To Dominik Mysterio in Surprise UFC 295 Appearance

Logan Paul is making his presence known in various arenas.

This past Saturday, the WWE United States Champion was spotted on-camera during the UFC 295 pay-per-view event, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

During the event, Paul was seen in the audience, identified as an "Influencer, Boxer & Professional Wrestler." He was holding his WWE United States Championship and displaying his phone screen, which had the message, "SHOUT OUT DOMINIK MYSTERIO."

A photo capturing Logan Paul's cameo appearance at UFC 295 can be seen in the embedded post below.

.#WWE U.S. Champion #LoganPaul representing the #UnitedStates title on #VeteransDay along with a special shout out for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in cameo appearance at #UFC295 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City ... #WrestlingTwitter #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/jVwvILKzzy — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) November 12, 2023