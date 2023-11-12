WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Prepares for Major Comeback at WarGames Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is fast approaching with news a past WWE Champion is rumored to be joining The Judgment Day in the upcoming WarGames match, and WWE has reportedly had a clear idea of who they want to balance the teams for a while now.

According to Fightful Select, the lineup for the men's WarGames match has been in the works for some time. Drew McIntyre's participation, aligning with The Judgment Day, has been part of the plan for months, which is evident from his recent interactions with Rhea Ripley.

Regarding the addition to the team of Rhodes, Uso, Zayn, and Rollins, WWE has been planning since summer to include Randy Orton. The announcement of Orton as the fifth member might happen just before Survivor Series, to prevent any rumors about CM Punk appearing at the event.

However, it's important to remember that plans can change, but as of now, this is the expected strategy for the match.

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022, following a loss with Matt Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Usos. Orton had to undergo significant back surgery, which has sidelined him from WWE for over a year.

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #randy orton

