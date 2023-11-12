WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Discusses the Pinnacle of His Career at Halloween Havoc 1993

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 12, 2023

During a recent episode of "Foley is Pod," Mick Foley discussed his experiences at the 1993 WCW Halloween Havoc show, highlighting its significance in his career. Foley emphasized the importance of the event's main event status in shaping his perspective. Below are some key points from Foley's discussion, along with a link to the podcast episode.

Foley on the match's significance: "The match with Vader at Halloween Havoc was the main event, and at that time the biggest match of my career."

Foley's reflections during the match: "And I remember vividly thinking to myself, ‘This is the best moment of my career, because I’ve never been this high before. And also the saddest, because I’ll never get to this level again.’ Luckily, I was wrong with that second assertion. But it was the biggest match of my life, and it was up there in my top ten for a long time."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #mick foley #halloween havoc

