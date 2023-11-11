Jonathan Coachman Recalls Being Punished by Vince McMahon

Jonathan Coachman shared a revealing story about his experience in WWE during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight." Coachman recounted how he faced repercussions from Vince McMahon after opting out of a WWE tour in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks. According to Coachman, the tour was voluntary, but his decision not to participate led to a challenging situation on the show.

Coachman described the incident, saying, “I should have known that it wasn’t just going to end there [with the refusal]. So fast forward a week, and at that time I was out doing commentary, and the show ends and The Undertaker ends the show and he’s getting ready to walk up the ramp and the referee comes over, he says — and the music’s playing — he’s like, ‘Go hit Taker from the back, go hit Taker.’ I’m like, ‘Why would I do that? That makes no sense.’ They’re like, ‘Vince is telling …’ There it is. So he was angry that I told him no and that I went against, you know, god forbid you say no to anybody, especially Vince.”

The situation escalated from there. Coachman continued, “And so like the team player that I am, I go over, I attack the Undertaker, he turns around, apologizes to me, and says, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t want to do it,’ throws me, proceeds to beat me up, and as he gets done, Batista’s music hits down comes Batista. He does the same thing gives me his three finishes. I was so irate. You know the few times in life where you get so angry you start to cry, like it’s just your emotions are just overwhelming, that was one of those moments.”