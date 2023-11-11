Maven Reveals He Was Rumored to Join WWE's Evolution Faction

In a recent AMA video on his YouTube channel, Maven discussed various aspects of his WWE career. He revealed an intriguing piece of information he had heard: there was a possibility of him being a part of the Evolution faction, which ultimately included Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista.

Maven said, “The wildest creative idea that was thrown my way was obviously the whole Evolution angle. At the beginning of the thought of there being an Evolution, it was always known that it was going to be Ric, Hunter, Randy, and then I think they were flipping back and forth between Dave and Mark Jindrak. I heard through the grapevine that they were thinking about putting me in it.”

He added, “I don’t know how true that was. No one from the office ever mentioned anything to me. It was just, you know, just in passing that I would hear it. So whether it was true or whether I was ever in the mix between Ric and Hunter, I don’t know, but you asked if there was anything — any wild creative [ideas] I heard. That’s definitely one of the wildest ones I’ve heard.”