Injured WWE Superstar Returning Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2023

As WWE approaches the end of the year and its final major roster event, Survivor Series, later this month, they are set to welcome back a significant figure who has been out due to injury.

The wrestler in question is Sheamus, a mainstay in WWE since his 2006. Throughout his tenure, Sheamus has been a consistent and dedicated performer, amassing numerous championships along the way.

In recent times, Sheamus, who is seen as a future WWE Hall of Famer, has been a prominent figure in the upper mid-card scene. His most notable recent rivalry was with Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER, particularly over the Intercontinental Title earlier this year.

Sheamus has been out of action due to a shoulder injury, with his last match being a defeat against Edge on the August 18th episode of SmackDown.

WWE's official website has listed Sheamus, also known as “The Celtic Warrior,” for appearances on the November 24, December 8, and December 15 episodes of WWE SmackDown. However, his involvement in the Survivor Series event remains uncertain.

Tags: #wwe #sheamus

