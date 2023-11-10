WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Anticipated WWE Superstar Return Postponed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2023

 This evening's SmackDown is set to deal with the aftermath of the recent Crown Jewel PLE, and it was anticipated to mark the comeback of a popular wrestler.

For tonight's event, WWE has confirmed two bouts: LA Knight will face Grayson Waller, and Carlito is set to take on Bobby Lashley.

According to PWInsider AJ Styles was initially expected to return this week, but there are reports that his comeback might be delayed, and they are in the process of verifying this information.

Styles' last match was on the September 15 episode of SmackDown, where he was defeated by Finn Balor. The ex-WWE star was taken off TV following an attack by the Bloodline.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #aj styles

