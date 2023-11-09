Logan Paul Bares It All With WWE US Championship

Logan Paul is certainly embracing the "champ life" following his victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Riyadh, where he secured the WWE US Title from Rey Mysterio.

Embracing his new status, Logan Paul has been flaunting his championship lifestyle on social media, showcasing his activities while proudly wearing his title belt, even during his shower.

Post-victory, in a conversation with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Paul hinted at an increased presence in WWE due to his new titleholder status.

Paul stated, "I think I have to. You’re going to have to watch RAW, you’re going to have to watch SmackDown. I’m going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who is the real king. I’m winded. I feel like I really earned this. I see these comments online, ‘Logan Paul is spoonfed, silver spoon in his mouth. Everything has been given to him his whole life, he hasn’t earned it.’ I work harder than your simple minds could even comprehend. I do more in 12 hours than most people do in 12 months. My blueprint cannot be duplicated. My pace is unmatched. I’m not playing the same game as other people. I’ve beaten the matrix and I’m the architect.”

Concluding his remarks, Paul emphasized the significance of his triumph, "Mark my words, this is just the beginning. This belt is just the beginning of me taking over WWE. I’m not here to take part. I’m here to take over." Currently, there are no confirmed WWE appearances scheduled for Paul.

