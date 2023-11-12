Qualifiers for Iron Survivor Challenge Set for This Tuesday's WWE NXT

Two qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge have been set for the upcoming WWE NXT episode, as part of the lead-up to the December 9th Deadline PLE.

As revealed on Instagram by Lita, Roxanne Perez will face Lash Legend, and Trick Williams will compete against Joe Coffey from Gallus. These matches are scheduled for this Tuesday's NXT, with the victors advancing to the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge at the PLE.

Last year, Perez emerged victorious in the Iron Survivor Challenge and subsequently defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship, which was Rose's last match in WWE.

The Iron Survivor Challenge, introduced last year, involves five male and five female wrestlers in a 25-minute match. Competitors enter at five-minute intervals, and the one with the most falls at the end is declared the winner.

Additionally, the upcoming NXT will feature the NXT Tag Team champions Chase U defending their titles against Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, a Supernova Sessions segment with Alpha Academy as guests, and a match between OTM and the Brawling Brutes.