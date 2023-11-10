WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE to Introduce Ringside Advertisements, Breaking from Vince McMahon's Traditional Stance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2023

WWE to Introduce Ringside Advertisements, Breaking from Vince McMahon's Traditional Stance

WWE is exploring new revenue streams, revisiting concepts previously dismissed by Vince McMahon.

Historically, McMahon has resisted placing advertisements on the ring mat and turnbuckles, except in certain high-value instances. However, with new leadership dynamics and McMahon's reduced influence, this stance is evolving.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reported that WWE is planning to introduce advertisements in the ringside area. This follows the example set by AEW and UFC, which already feature such advertisements.

Meltzer stated, "Another change you can expect is the look of the ringside area. In the past, Vince McMahon was a proponent of a clean ring, meaning no advertising on the mats, the barricades, or around the ring. Obviously that has changed due to the influence of Nick Khan. They noted that Vince is no longer thinking that way and that advertising in and around the ring will be opening up more advertising inventory and they are very happy McMahon agreed to it."

The timeline for implementing these changes remains uncertain.

Vince McMahon to Sell Over 8 Million Shares of TKO, Parent Company of WWE

Vince McMahon is set to sell a significant portion of his shares in TKO, the holding company of WWE, which was established by his father. A [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 09, 2023 04:41PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84837/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π