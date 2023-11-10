WWE to Introduce Ringside Advertisements, Breaking from Vince McMahon's Traditional Stance

WWE is exploring new revenue streams, revisiting concepts previously dismissed by Vince McMahon.

Historically, McMahon has resisted placing advertisements on the ring mat and turnbuckles, except in certain high-value instances. However, with new leadership dynamics and McMahon's reduced influence, this stance is evolving.

Dave Meltzer, in a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reported that WWE is planning to introduce advertisements in the ringside area. This follows the example set by AEW and UFC, which already feature such advertisements.

Meltzer stated, "Another change you can expect is the look of the ringside area. In the past, Vince McMahon was a proponent of a clean ring, meaning no advertising on the mats, the barricades, or around the ring. Obviously that has changed due to the influence of Nick Khan. They noted that Vince is no longer thinking that way and that advertising in and around the ring will be opening up more advertising inventory and they are very happy McMahon agreed to it."

The timeline for implementing these changes remains uncertain.