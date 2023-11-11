Bully Ray: John Cena is WWE's GOAT, Ric Flair the Ultimate in Wrestling History

Bully Ray has offered his perspective on who stands as the greatest of all time between Ric Flair and John Cena. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he distinguished between the two, acknowledging Cena as the top figure in WWE history, while positioning Flair as the greatest in the broader scope of wrestling.
“John Cena is the GOAT of the WWE. Ric Flair is the GOAT of all time,” Ray stated.
“Within the world of WWE, John Cena is a 16-time world heavyweight champion, with Randy Orton creeping up on him. But when it comes to world heavyweight champions, period, somebody who defended their world heavyweight champions around the world in various federations, [or] various territories — it’s Ric Flair.”
