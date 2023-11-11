Tommy Dreamer Criticizes Brock Lesnar Ending The Undertaker's Streak as 'Horrible Booking Decision

Tommy Dreamer has expressed his opinions on what he considers the worst booking decisions in wrestling history, placing Brock Lesnar's victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, which ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, at the forefront. Dreamer's views were shared during his appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Regarding the end of The Undertaker's streak, Dreamer said, "I felt that [‘the streak’] meant as much as WrestleMania. It’s something that could have continued. And if you think about it, that show, everything [was] taken out of the building. All the energy, that main event, was affected by Brock beating The Undertaker and ending that streak. That’s the most that we talk about from that. And did it really help Brock Lesnar get to the next level? No, because Brock was already there."

Dreamer also criticized the decision itself, stating, "I just think it was a horrible booking decision. It made you more pissed. It wasn’t heat, and didn’t help elevate Brock because Brock was already there."