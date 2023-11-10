WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Film Shelved Following WWE Stint

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2023

John Cena is returning to Hollywood following his recent stint in WWE, yet it appears one of his films may never be released.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery, under David Zaslav's leadership, is opting for a $30 million tax write-off for this completed movie, rather than distributing it. The film, which cost $70 million to produce, is the third project discarded by Zaslav that was initiated by the company's former management.

Despite the film, unlike Batgirl and Scoob Holiday Haunt, being finished and receiving positive audience feedback, Warner Bros. Discovery, facing financial constraints, has decided against releasing it in theaters or selling it to another distributor.

Initially scheduled for a July 21, 2023 release, Coyote vs. Acme was replaced by Barbie, which earned Warner Bros. Discovery $1.4 billion.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 10, 2023 04:44PM

Source: deadline.com
Tags: #wwe #john cena

