WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Billy Corgan Discusses the Challenges of Supporting Nick Aldis in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 10, 2023

Billy Corgan Discusses the Challenges of Supporting Nick Aldis in WWE

In late 2022, Nick Aldis announced his departure from the NWA and subsequently joined WWE in a dual role as a Producer and television personality.

Regarding Aldis' move, NWA President Billy Corgan shared his thoughts during an interview with Drew Garabo Live. He acknowledged the complexities surrounding Aldis' departure, stating, "In that particular case, he left under kind of a cloud, so it’s hard for me to feel as happy as I would like to because, with any situation where you part ways with somebody who is not completely happy, and then goes out and talks about not being happy, it’s hard to kind of root for them. That said, very talented guy, and I’m not surprised he’s landed at a higher level and I can only wish him the best."

Anticipated WWE Superstar Return Postponed

 This evening's SmackDown is set to deal with the aftermath of the recent Crown Jewel PLE, and it was anticipated to mark the comeback [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 10, 2023 02:17PM


Tags: #nwa #billy corgan #nick aldis #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84842/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π