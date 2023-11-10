Billy Corgan Discusses the Challenges of Supporting Nick Aldis in WWE

In late 2022, Nick Aldis announced his departure from the NWA and subsequently joined WWE in a dual role as a Producer and television personality.

Regarding Aldis' move, NWA President Billy Corgan shared his thoughts during an interview with Drew Garabo Live. He acknowledged the complexities surrounding Aldis' departure, stating, "In that particular case, he left under kind of a cloud, so it’s hard for me to feel as happy as I would like to because, with any situation where you part ways with somebody who is not completely happy, and then goes out and talks about not being happy, it’s hard to kind of root for them. That said, very talented guy, and I’m not surprised he’s landed at a higher level and I can only wish him the best."