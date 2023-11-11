WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Discusses Survivor Series 1988 and Preference for Singles Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Discusses Survivor Series 1988 and Preference for Singles Matches

In a recent episode of "Everybody’s Got a Pod," WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed his experience in the WWE Survivor Series 1988 elimination tag team match, his preference for singles matches over tag team bouts, and other topics.

Regarding tag team wrestling, DiBiase said, “I’ve been in tag matches, and I and Mike Rotunda, IRS, had a great run together as a tag team. I always liked it better when I was on my own. We had a great run as a tag team. We won the belts a couple of times, and I can’t remember who we finally dropped them to. I don’t dislike tag teams. I had plenty of fun with the tag team.”

About the Survivor Series format, he commented, “Well, it was okay. It’s different and that’s what you want. You have to give — you can’t keep giving the people the same old thing. And so it’s just another avenue. But you like some things and some things you don’t. And you always got to be like in a thing there, where you’re going to have five guys on a team. You got to work some of this out now, not the whole match. But just like key hotspots where, ‘Okay, I’m going to end up in the ring with you, and we’re going to do this.’ And then that’s our contribution to the match. And you might have more than one contribution to the match.”

Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Ken Shamrock Wasn't Targeted for WCW

In the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his insights on a variety of topics. One key discussion point was whethe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 11, 2023 09:23AM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/84849/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π