WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Discusses Survivor Series 1988 and Preference for Singles Matches

In a recent episode of "Everybody’s Got a Pod," WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase discussed his experience in the WWE Survivor Series 1988 elimination tag team match, his preference for singles matches over tag team bouts, and other topics.

Regarding tag team wrestling, DiBiase said, “I’ve been in tag matches, and I and Mike Rotunda, IRS, had a great run together as a tag team. I always liked it better when I was on my own. We had a great run as a tag team. We won the belts a couple of times, and I can’t remember who we finally dropped them to. I don’t dislike tag teams. I had plenty of fun with the tag team.”

About the Survivor Series format, he commented, “Well, it was okay. It’s different and that’s what you want. You have to give — you can’t keep giving the people the same old thing. And so it’s just another avenue. But you like some things and some things you don’t. And you always got to be like in a thing there, where you’re going to have five guys on a team. You got to work some of this out now, not the whole match. But just like key hotspots where, ‘Okay, I’m going to end up in the ring with you, and we’re going to do this.’ And then that’s our contribution to the match. And you might have more than one contribution to the match.”