Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Ken Shamrock Wasn't Targeted for WCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 11, 2023

Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Ken Shamrock Wasn't Targeted for WCW

In the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his insights on a variety of topics. One key discussion point was whether Ken Shamrock was considered for signing with WCW. Bischoff stated:

“Not for WCW. He was certainly on my radar. I enjoyed watching him in WWE, but for all the reasons that you pointed out early on, by 1997, I wasn’t looking for any more top talent, more than I could manage. Again, going back to what we talked about as the show opened up, I was certainly well aware of him and enjoyed his work. I loved his believability, his credibility, obviously with his MMA background, but still, he was able to work. He wasn’t just an MMA guy, definitely on my radar, but he was not someone that I was hoping to see end up in WCW.”

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
Tags: #wwe #wcw #ken shamrock #eric bischoff

