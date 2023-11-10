WWE Expected to Make More Releases

Following the announcement of the acquisition of WWE, Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro confirmed that layoffs were imminent, citing existing Endeavor staff capable of managing certain WWE departmental functions.

By September, it was reported that over 100 WWE employees were let go due to departmental overlaps. Significant talent cuts were also made, affecting both the main roster and NXT.

In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer summarized the TKO earnings call held on Tuesday. He highlighted the company's announcement of impending corporate cuts.

Meltzer stated, “The company noted that there will be a great decrease in expenses in eliminating jobs in IT, marketing, finance, human resources and legal when it comes to overlapping personnel in UFC and WWE who can do those jobs for both companies. They expect to save $50 million to $100 million, and the figure was said to be expected to be the high end of this range, with 75 percent of the savings being on the books for 2024.”







