WWE Contemplating Alterations to Survivor Series Match Lineup

WWE is set to present Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago, IL, with the event being broadcast on Peacock. As of now, the lineup includes three confirmed matches.

The announced matches are The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) & JD McDonagh versus Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, & Cody Rhodes in the Men’s WarGames Match, a clash between WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark, and a bout featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER against The Miz.

Additional matches are expected to be announced shortly. In a recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned a potential change in the WarGames match, which is anticipated to be the main event due to its central theme.

Meltzer's exact words were, “There were reports that this will change, and McIntyre will be part of the Judgment Day team. I was just told that this is under consideration and could happen. That would lead to someone having to be added to the other side.”

Meltzer also hypothesized that Kevin Owens might be the one to join the opposing team, citing storyline reasons.