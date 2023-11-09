WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Is WWE RAW Heading to FX in 2024?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 09, 2023

The broadcast agreements for WWE's flagship shows RAW and NXT with the USA Network, and SmackDown with FOX, are approaching their end. WWE has confirmed new television contracts for two of its shows: SmackDown is set to return to the USA Network under a new five-year contract, and NXT will be moving to The CW Network, also on a five-year term.

Despite SmackDown's shift back to the USA Network, it's not a given that RAW will remain there. Current speculation does not exclude the USA Network as a potential home for RAW in the future.

This week, discussions have suggested that RAW might find a new home, with FX, the USA Network, and Warner Bros. Discovery being the main contenders. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio mentioned that there is a strong possibility that RAW will move to FX.

“There's a good chance they're [USA Network] losing Raw. Most of the talk is that Raw is going to go to FX," Meltzer stated.

Source: f4wonline.com
