Road Dogg Confesses to Not Grasping CM Punk's Character

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 08, 2023

Road Dogg Confesses to Not Grasping CM Punk's Character

On a recent episode of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James expressed confusion over CM Punk’s appeal. He acknowledged Punk's abilities in the ring and on the mic but admitted he couldn't grasp his character or gimmick. He stated, “I know who he is. I honestly don’t get it. I don’t get it. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work, and he’s pretty great…I don’t know what I don’t understand. If the answer is, ‘Because you’re old, and so you don’t understand,’ I get that. But I also think that’s a cop-out answer because you don’t understand either. You just like it, and I just don’t. Let’s not get down to brass tacks because we’ll both be right and we’ll both be wrong. If you do like him, then all that stupid crap he does makes perfect sense to you, and you love it. If you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority here, and I got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own sense about things and opinions.”

He added, “Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.”

