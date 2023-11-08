Adam Copeland Identifies MJF’s Confidence as His Distinct Edge Over Other Wrestlers

Adam Copeland shared his perspective on AEW World Champion MJF in a recent discussion on "The Drop" on NHL on ESPN. Copeland highlighted MJF's distinctive confidence as a key factor that distinguishes him from other leading figures in the wrestling world.

"His confidence. You can do so much with confidence. You can make people believe with confidence. You can make people feel with confidence. Whatever feeling it is that you want to pull out of people. More than anything, that to me, is the key with him. He has supreme confidence with the microphone and he looks confident in the ring. Confidence translates, it really does. When you can tell someone is having fun doing what they’re doing, whether it’s poking the bear or whether it’s he’s everybody’s scumbag. Whatever that it, to me, it starts with confidence. That’s with any performer. Max has confidence and that’s honestly the first step. That can take ages for people and that can never happen for some people. I don’t think I fully felt comfortable until about 2005 is where I really started feeling my groove and my confidence and really come together. That’s when I started main eventing."