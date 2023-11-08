WWE Considers Schedule Shift for NXT Stand & Deliver During WrestleMania Weekend

WWE is contemplating a scheduling adjustment for NXT's premier annual event, Stand & Deliver, in 2024. This event was inaugurated in April 2021, coinciding with WrestleMania weekend, and has traditionally taken place on Saturday afternoon prior to WrestleMania's first evening. Before WrestleMania expanded into a two-night affair in 2020, NXT's TakeOver was a staple Saturday night fixture, necessitating a shift in scheduling.

As WWE gears up for WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, there's buzz about Stand & Deliver returning next year with a potential shift to Thursday night, as per a report by WrestleVotes. The discussion revolves around the event kicking off the WrestleMania weekend festivities with a proposed move to Thursday evening at the Wells Fargo Center. Despite the logic appealing to some within WWE, it reportedly poses challenges for others. The final decision remains to be seen.

"On the heels of the CW announcement, I’m told discussions have taken place regarding NXT’s “Stand & Deliver” PLE scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. Those discussions have been about the placement of the show. Source states there is support for the show to “open” the weekend and be held on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center. I was told while it “makes sense to some, it’s not ideal for others”. We’ll see how it turns out."