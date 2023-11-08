Jade Cargill Claps Back at Criticism for Delayed WWE In-Ring Debut

Since Jade Cargill joined WWE in September, she has been an active trainee at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Her arrival was highlighted with a media tour to discuss her transition from AEW to WWE. Cargill has been featured on WWE shows like Raw, NXT, SmackDown, and the Fastlane event, interacting with stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

Despite her presence and the buzz around her signing, Cargill has not yet competed in a WWE match. She addressed this topic on Twitter, playfully commenting, "Whyyyy wrestle when my BIG check clears every week baby." In a subsequent tweet replying to a fan, she remarked, "No, it’s the IM MAKING MONEY business."