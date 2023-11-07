WWE Close to Sealing Agreement for NXT Transfer to The CW Network

WWE's NXT appears to be preparing for a significant transition.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, WWE is nearing an announcement about NXT's new broadcasting location. Johnson has mentioned that for several weeks, WWE has engaged in discussions with the CW Network. These talks have been about broadcasting NXT on the CW on a weekly basis once the current media rights contract concludes in September 2024.

Based on his sources, Johnson believes the negotiation is almost finalized, with a five-year contract in the works. This deal, as per the report, would represent the most substantial increase in media rights fees that NXT has ever seen. It's also been pointed out that over the last year, the CW has been in conversation with various wrestling organizations, but WWE has emerged as the primary focus recently.

Originally, NXT was broadcast on the WWE Network before moving to the USA Network in 2019. Recently, WWE has been actively engaged in media rights negotiations for its weekly shows. It was also made public that SmackDown is set to revert to the USA Network in 2024.