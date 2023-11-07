WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Management Continues to Highly Regard Damian Priest’s Performance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 07, 2023

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has relayed ongoing commendations for Damian Priest within WWE. His consistent efforts and performance, despite facing physical challenges, have notably impressed the company's management.

“The word we heard is that over the last several months, he’s really impressed management by how hard and physical he’s worked and for gutting through quite a few times where he’s been banged up but kept going. We reported a few months back that he’s been seen as a top level, upper echelon talent and since then, he’s won Money in the Bank and continues to get great raves internally.”

Source: PWInsider.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #damian priest

