WWE Management Continues to Highly Regard Damian Priest’s Performance

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has relayed ongoing commendations for Damian Priest within WWE. His consistent efforts and performance, despite facing physical challenges, have notably impressed the company's management.

“The word we heard is that over the last several months, he’s really impressed management by how hard and physical he’s worked and for gutting through quite a few times where he’s been banged up but kept going. We reported a few months back that he’s been seen as a top level, upper echelon talent and since then, he’s won Money in the Bank and continues to get great raves internally.”