NJPW Champion with Significant WWE Interest Unable to Sign for Several Months

On Monday, there was buzz about WWE's strong interest in recruiting Giulia, an international wrestling sensation. A source indicated that discussions have progressed to the point where Giulia's arrival at the WWE Performance Center is anticipated sometime in November.

Giulia recently clinched the New Japan Strong Women's Championship from Willow Nightingale. Dave Meltzer commented on Wrestling Observer Radio about the limitations of Giulia's contract with NJPW, stating that she cannot sign with other promotions, including WWE, until her current contract expires in March.

Dave Meltzer clarified the situation regarding Giulia, saying, “She’s under contract until March. So, up until March, nothing’s happening. I know Mike Johnson…..was correct in reporting that there’s interest, but there’s been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there’s more interest in her now, but she’s not going anywhere until March. Giulia was born in England, and she’s not [fluent] in English….She has the look they want, but the language is a barrier….As for the Performance Center news, that has been refuted to me."

He also noted, "Her schedule is full for the rest of the year, and while she will be in the U.S. for a January event in San Jose, unless Bushiroad allows it, which seems unlikely, she can't participate in a WWE tryout at present. WWE sources have echoed this, stating that while they are interested in her, any such engagement isn’t happening yet." Meltzer mentioned that Giulia has made a verbal commitment to continue with NJPW after March.