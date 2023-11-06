Ex-WWE Superstar Reveals Salary Reduction for NXT Move After IMPACT Wrestling Stint

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com’s The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 discussed his move from Impact Wrestling to NXT:

"I took a pay cut to go to NXT... And by doing that, hopefully at the end of the tunnel would be the very high reward that I knew if I had who I am and what I was, then A) Under their guidance and tutelage and umbrella and brand, what I made could be inherited and exemplified to an extremely high level and be uberly successful. So that was my mistake, thinking that anybody there would be looking out for me.

Because the realization was that I was already over. I became nobody’s project to create. You know what I mean? A mercenary in a sense. I was paid to be there. And by not being a creation of anybody pushing for you – you’re there, you’re in the talks, but there’s nobody really thriving for you to succeed because nobody can take credit for your success.”