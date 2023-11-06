WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ex-WWE Superstar Reveals Salary Reduction for NXT Move After IMPACT Wrestling Stint

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2023

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com’s The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 discussed his move from Impact Wrestling to NXT:

"I took a pay cut to go to NXT... And by doing that, hopefully at the end of the tunnel would be the very high reward that I knew if I had who I am and what I was, then A) Under their guidance and tutelage and umbrella and brand, what I made could be inherited and exemplified to an extremely high level and be uberly successful. So that was my mistake, thinking that anybody there would be looking out for me.

Because the realization was that I was already over. I became nobody’s project to create. You know what I mean? A mercenary in a sense. I was paid to be there. And by not being a creation of anybody pushing for you – you’re there, you’re in the talks, but there’s nobody really thriving for you to succeed because nobody can take credit for your success.”


