Dana White Speaks on Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey's Potential Participation in UFC 300

Rumors have been circulating about the potential for Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar to make a comeback to the UFC, especially with the anticipation of UFC 300's high-profile event in early 2024.

Rousey has been out of the UFC scene following two consecutive defeats. She lost her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015 with a knockout by head kick, and then to Amanda Nunes in a 48-second TKO at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Lesnar has a professional MMA record of 5 wins, 3 losses, and 1 No Contest, including a stint as the UFC World Heavyweight Champion. He retired from MMA after a defeat by Alistair Overeem at UFC 141, subsequently rejoining WWE in 2012. He briefly left retirement for a bout at UFC 200 in 2016.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White dismissed the idea of Rousey or Lesnar returning to UFC.

White expressed his understanding of the fan's enthusiasm, stating, "I get why everybody asks," and acknowledging his own fondness for both athletes. However, he confirmed, "But they’re definitely not coming back for UFC 300."

He concluded by shifting focus to the upcoming event at Madison Square Garden and reiterated, "But no, they’re not coming back."