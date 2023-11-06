WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Shows Great Interest in Acquiring Current NJPW Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2023

PWInsider has indicated that WWE has shown considerable interest in signing Giulia, an international wrestling standout.

Having launched her wrestling career with Ice Ribbon in 2017, Giulia moved to World Wonder STARDOM two years later, where she achieved notable success. Her accomplishments in STARDOM include capturing the prestigious World of STARDOM Championship, the Wonder of STARDOM Title, and the Goddess of Stardom Championship.

Her ability to compete in both STARDOM and NJPW stems from the fact that both promotions fall under the Bushiroad umbrella. Giulia's recent accolade was winning the New Japan Strong Women's Championship from Willow Nightingale.

According to the report, WWE is actively pursuing the reigning New Japan Strong Women's Champion and aiming to bring her on board. A source has mentioned that discussions have progressed to the point where Giulia's visit to the WWE Performance Center is anticipated to take place sometime in November.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #njpw #wwe #giulia

