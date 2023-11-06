WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Tonight: Unpacking Crown Jewel Aftermath, Upcoming #1 Contender's Match, and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 06, 2023

The repercussions from the recent WWE Crown Jewel event will be addressed in tonight's Raw episode, broadcasting live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

This evening's episode will also lay the groundwork for the upcoming Survivor Series, which will feature the WarGames concept.

Scheduled to appear are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has revealed the lineup for tonight, which includes:

A match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet vs. The Miz vs. “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

A bout between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa.

